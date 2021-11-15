De nouveaux titres Xbox et Xbox360 compatibles sur Xbox One/X et XSX/S

Pour le vingtième anniversaire de la sortie de la première Xbox, Microsoft a diffusé un petit stream et a annoncé l’arrivée de plus de 70 jeux Xbox et Xbox 360 désormais fonctionnant sur les Xbox One/X et les XSX/S.
Voici donc la liste d’anciens jeux Xbox et Xbox 360 désormais compatibles et bénéficiant du mode Auto HDR :
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe
- MX vs ATV Alive
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- Nier
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition
- Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Pinata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Par ailleurs, une trentaine de jeux bénéficie du FPS Boost améliorant ainsi le framerate des jeux jusqu’à 60 images/seconde. Les jeux concernés sont :
- Alan Wake
- Assassin’s Creed
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nier
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of Ages
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
A noter que le FPS Boost sera également disponible sur le Xbox Cloud Gaming ou pour certains titres comme Fallout 76 et Fallout 4.
Bref, si vous avez encore ces anciens titres, c’est l’occasion de les (re)découvrir. On va tâcher de vous proposer des vidéos de certains de ces titres qu’on a encore dans nos placards recapturés avec Auto HDR et/ou FPS Boost sur XSX dans les prochains temps.